Survey: More adults identifying as transgender or nonbinary

More than 40% of Americans say they personally know someone who is transgender or nonbinary,...
More than 40% of Americans say they personally know someone who is transgender or nonbinary, according to a recent survey.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(CNN) - Although less than 2% of Americans identify as either transgender or nonbinary, the ones who do are becoming more visible.

According to a recent survey from the Pew Research Center, more than 44% of U.S. adults personally know someone who is transgender.

About 20% say they know someone who is nonbinary. That describes a person who does not identify as either of the two traditional gender roles.

The research also showed adults under the age of 30 are more likely to identify as trans or nonbinary than older people.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

