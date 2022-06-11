Advertisement

Runners sprint to 17th annual Hope Starts Here Challenge

Runner finishes the Hope Starts Here Challenge
Runner finishes the Hope Starts Here Challenge(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Runners gathered at the Superior Dome to promote brain cancer education and research.

The 17th annual Hope Starts Here Challenge was Saturday. The challenge was held in person at the Superior Dome after being virtual for two years. The event was a collaboration between Northern Michigan University and the Upper Michigan Brain Tumor Center (UMBTC). More than 550 participants partook in everything from a leisure walk to a half-marathon to a kids’ race and a bike race.

All proceeds from this event go back to the UMBTC to promote ongoing education and research.

“The continued research is so important,” Ashley Cody, Incredible Bank Market Vice President. “We say that’s what really gives these patients hope. Hope Starts Here impacts so many people. It impacts the patients and their families. Everybody that’s here today has been touched in one way or another.”

If you missed the Hope Starts Here Challenge, click here to donate to the UMBTC.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck carrying cement tipped over on Wright Street Friday in Marquette Township.
UPDATE: Wright Street reopens in Marquette Township after cement truck rollover
Marquette area doctor, Jonathan Robertson will appear in court again on Monday, June 13.
Marquette area doctor back in court on Monday
Side of Highway M-35 in Palmer, Mich. near where Helen Kontio was last seen on May 9. The brown...
One month later: Marquette County woman still missing
TV6's Pavlina Osta treks through Upper Michigan with 'Mushroom Joe' to find out more about the...
‘Mushroom Joe’ shows the secrets to morel mushroom hunting in Upper Michigan
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

Kids pet a baby goat
Peter White Public Library kicks off summer reading program
UP Health System - Marquette.
UPHS - Marquette nurses ratify new contract
Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR; This weekend Michiganders can fish, off-road and visit state...
This weekend is Michigan’s ‘Three Free’ Weekend
Paavo will be interacting with students starting next school year
Therapy dog welcomed to Adams Township Schools