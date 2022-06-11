Runners sprint to 17th annual Hope Starts Here Challenge

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Runners gathered at the Superior Dome to promote brain cancer education and research.

The 17th annual Hope Starts Here Challenge was Saturday. The challenge was held in person at the Superior Dome after being virtual for two years. The event was a collaboration between Northern Michigan University and the Upper Michigan Brain Tumor Center (UMBTC). More than 550 participants partook in everything from a leisure walk to a half-marathon to a kids’ race and a bike race.

All proceeds from this event go back to the UMBTC to promote ongoing education and research.

“The continued research is so important,” Ashley Cody, Incredible Bank Market Vice President. “We say that’s what really gives these patients hope. Hope Starts Here impacts so many people. It impacts the patients and their families. Everybody that’s here today has been touched in one way or another.”

If you missed the Hope Starts Here Challenge, click here to donate to the UMBTC.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.