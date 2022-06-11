Peter White Public Library kicks off summer reading program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library kicked off its summer reading program Saturday.

The library holds eight weeks of programming throughout the summer where kids can visit the library for fun activities and book fairs. This year, the theme is Oceans of Possibilities. On Saturday, the library held an event where kids could register for the program. Kids were treated to games, activities, and a petting zoo.

The goal of the summer reading program is to inspire kids to have fun reading.

“Reading during the summer is really important,” said Sarah Rehborg, Peter White Public Library Youth Services Librarian. “It helps kids retain their reading level as they go into the next school year. We just really want to encourage reading for fun. So we make it pretty simple; they only have to read ten days before each book fair and then they get to come and get a free book from the book fair.”

The next event is a bike parade on Monday. The first book fair will be Wednesday, June 29.

