Marquette Breakfast Rotary sells out its annual fishboil

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Breakfast Rotary gathered once again to celebrate its annual fundraiser on Saturday.

The organization hosted its fish boil event Saturday evening and tickets for the event sold out. Ticket buyers gained access to a fish boil dinner, a silent auction and bar.

The event was canceled the last two years due to Covid-19 but now it is back. With the community getting involved, Fundraising Chair of Marquette Rotary, Jennifer Huetter said they are excited to be back.

“This is one of our favorite events for Marquette Breakfast Rotary and it really is lasting impressions that we are making on the community through our grant programs. So not being able to have this for that many years, we’re super excited to be back,” Huetter said.

All proceeds from this event go towards the Breakfast Rotary’s grant programs for the community.

