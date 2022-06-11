Advertisement

Marquette Breakfast Rotary sells out its annual fishboil

Auction room at Marquette Rotary fish boil
Auction room at Marquette Rotary fish boil(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Breakfast Rotary gathered once again to celebrate its annual fundraiser on Saturday.

The organization hosted its fish boil event Saturday evening and tickets for the event sold out. Ticket buyers gained access to a fish boil dinner, a silent auction and bar.

The event was canceled the last two years due to Covid-19 but now it is back. With the community getting involved, Fundraising Chair of Marquette Rotary, Jennifer Huetter said they are excited to be back.

“This is one of our favorite events for Marquette Breakfast Rotary and it really is lasting impressions that we are making on the community through our grant programs. So not being able to have this for that many years, we’re super excited to be back,” Huetter said.

All proceeds from this event go towards the Breakfast Rotary’s grant programs for the community.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck carrying cement tipped over on Wright Street Friday in Marquette Township.
UPDATE: Wright Street reopens in Marquette Township after cement truck rollover
Marquette area doctor, Jonathan Robertson will appear in court again on Monday, June 13.
Marquette area doctor back in court on Monday
Side of Highway M-35 in Palmer, Mich. near where Helen Kontio was last seen on May 9. The brown...
One month later: Marquette County woman still missing
TV6's Pavlina Osta treks through Upper Michigan with 'Mushroom Joe' to find out more about the...
‘Mushroom Joe’ shows the secrets to morel mushroom hunting in Upper Michigan
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

Hundreds gathered in the downtown area to celebrate the LGBTQ community and express themselves...
Hundreds gather at Marquette’s Lower Harbor for UP Pride Fest
Kids pet a baby goat
Peter White Public Library kicks off summer reading program
Runner finishes the Hope Starts Here Challenge
Runners sprint to 17th annual Hope Starts Here Challenge
UP Health System - Marquette.
UPHS - Marquette nurses ratify new contract