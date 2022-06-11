Cool start to Sunday and spotty rain chances next week

Rain showers sweep through on Saturday and as the cold front moves through the region will leave behind cooler temperatures for Sunday morning. Temperatures Sunday morning will be around the high 30s near the lake but will come close to seasonal but will be slightly cooler. Next week rain chances will be mostly spotty but as warmer air moves in by Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures will be above average with some areas experiencing low 80s.

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s near the lakes; Mid to High 60s inland

Sunday: Slightly cooler temps in the morning; partly cloudy

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Monday: Rain in the west in the morning; moderate to heavy rain in the south in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy conditions; warming air

>Highs: Mid to High 70s in central and east; 80s out west

Wednesday: Overcast with scattered showers and isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Isolated 80s out west; 70s in central and east

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies; isolated shower chances

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy; isolated showers

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy

