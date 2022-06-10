Youth summer reading program kicks off tomorrow with petting zoo at PWPL

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library is kicking off its summer reading program Saturday, June 11.

Joy-Kay Corral Petting Zoo and PWPL Pet Partners will be on the library’s front lawn from 10 a.m. to noon to help bring excitement to “Oceans of Possibilities.”

Peter White Public Library's youth summer reading program kicks off June 11th.

You can register your child or teen for Peter White Public Library’s reading program at pwpl.info.

