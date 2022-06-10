Advertisement

Youth summer reading program kicks off tomorrow with petting zoo at PWPL

Registration for the Peter White Public Library’s youth summer reading programs starts June 11
Peter White Public Library Youth Services area; around 5,700 Michigan third-graders could be...
Peter White Public Library Youth Services area; around 5,700 Michigan third-graders could be forced to repeat a grade due to low reading scores.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library is kicking off its summer reading program Saturday, June 11.

Joy-Kay Corral Petting Zoo and PWPL Pet Partners will be on the library’s front lawn from 10 a.m. to noon to help bring excitement to “Oceans of Possibilities.”

Peter White Public Library's youth summer reading program kicks off June 11th.

You can register your child or teen for Peter White Public Library’s reading program at pwpl.info.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette area doctor, Jonathan Robertson will appear in court again on Monday, June 13.
Marquette area doctor back in court on Monday
The Ocean Navigator docks in Marquette, June 9, 2022.
Ocean Navigator makes inaugural visit to Marquette harbor
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan
FILE - Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, Wednesday,...
Michigan officer charged with murder in Lyoya shooting
Side of Highway M-35 in Palmer, Mich. near where Helen Kontio was last seen on May 9. The brown...
One month later: Marquette County woman still missing

Latest News

U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan
The coffee shop is having its first summer lineup of comedy and musical performances in three...
Concerts and comedy return to Gallery Coffee Co.
Lake of the Clouds at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park. (WLUC Photo)
More improvements to be made at other U.P. state parks
The Soo Locks and the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge over the St. Marys River between...
Coast Guard: Oil spill closes shipping on St. Mary’s River