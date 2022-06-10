Weekly live music series begins

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - lunchtime was a little livelier in downtown Iron Mountain this Thursday while community members danced and enjoyed local food.

Band Safe Sax was the first music performance in the “out to lunch” series hosted by Downtown Iron Mountain.

Concert attendee chase jungles says having a space during the day to gather helps bring people downtown.

“If we keep doing this, I think it attracts lots of people and will be a big hit this summer,” Jungles said.

Downtown Iron Mountain Event Coordinator Kenzie Williamsen says she is happy to see the series return.

“Our summers are just so short, so we really have to appreciate every time that we get a good weather day. I’m really happy we can bring this to the community,” Williamsen said.

Although the event was held last summer Michael Prusinsky, Musician with Safe Sax says it’s nice to see health concerns ease so more people can be together.

“It’s been a long time without being around people and it kind of hurts your psyche a little bit. I think it’s good for the soul for everyone to be connected and to have that connection again,” Prusinsky said.

Williamsen says the out to lunch series helps local businesses

“We have a lot of small businesses, and our downtown is really expanding with new businesses,” Williamsen said. “We would love to make sure the people in the area know that these businesses are here and that they are open for them, so when we get people to come to the events, we hope they also stop at the shops too.

Jungles says events like this are what makes Iron Mountain so special

“I feel like this really makes our town stand out,” Jungles said.

The series continues every Thursday during the lunch hour until August 11. If you plan on attending, arrive early so you can find a parking spot and bring chairs to sit in.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.