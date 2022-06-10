Therapy dog welcomed to Adams Township Schools

PAINSDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - Adams Township Schools have a new furry friend to help them next year school year.

A brand new face has arrived at Jeffers High School, complete with fur and a smile.

Paavo is a 4-month-old poodle, and he is the Adams Township Schools’ new therapy dog.

“Through a partnership with NHS and the Portage Health Foundation, we were able to purchase a therapy dog,” said Jeffers High School Principal Steve Lishinski. “And we’re excited to have him starting next school year, but he’s done a couple of visits here.”

These early visits are to help him better understand his surroundings.

With classes now out for summer break, he will undergo additional training this summer and beyond for his role.

“At the end of June, we’re going to go to Marquette for TacoMo Dog Training,” said Art Teacher and Paavo’s Keeper Paige Lewandowski. “And then, when he’s a year old, he’ll be old enough to take the Therapy Dog Certification Test, which is also in Marquette.”

He will be at the high school for the first half of the day and at South Range Elementary School for the second half.

Paavo’s presence at the school is meant to help students feel more at ease.

“Coming out of the pandemic, there’s been a lot of talk about mental health, student mental health, helping students and just providing resources for kids to get help,” continued Lishinski. “And a therapy dog was one of the resources we wanted to get involved with.”

It already appears to be working, as students have felt more comfortable with exam stress after spending time with Paavo.

“Yesterday, I was very nervous about my English exam,” said Jeffers Eighth-Grader Freyja Verran. “But in the morning before school, I was playing with Paavo, and it made me feel like I could take it on like it was going to be OK.”

Additional therapy dogs could be a possibility if Paavo’s trial at the school is successful.

“If it’s successful, maybe we introduce more. We do have a couple of dogs that staff members have expressed a little bit of interest in. But at this point, Paavo is our therapy dog and we’ll see how that goes.”

Paavo will begin his new job when the next school year begins.

