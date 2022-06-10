Advertisement

Surprise! Celebrating the career of an influential Marquette teacher

When TV6's Andrew LaCombe was a fourth-grader at Superior Hills Elementary School, he brought teacher Cindy Perrin an idea.
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After 38 years of teaching, Friday is the first day of retirement for a teacher who had a significant impact on the career of TV6 News Director Andrew LaCombe.

Twenty-two years after Cindy Perrin was LaCombe’s fourth-grade teacher, he surprised Perrin and returned to her classroom Thursday -- the final day of the school year. The two reflected on a big memory from the 1999-2000 school year.

When LaCombe was a fourth-grader at Superior Hills Elementary School, he brought Perrin an idea. A young fan of TV6, he wanted to start a news broadcast for the school.

“Little did I know he was going to walk in on Friday with jobs for every person,” said Perrin. “Someone was going to be a weather person. Someone was going to be a sports reporter.”

LaCombe even brought in his family’s video camera. Perrin took the idea, and with some help from fellow teachers, she made “Kids on the Air” a reality.

“So at that moment, I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, this is bigger than I thought,’” said Perrin. “From there, we got the technology teacher involved, then Northern Michigan University started helping us. We taught the kids how to write stories, how to do a story, what a TV station looks like, what a teleprompter is, and Kids on the Air evolved into a huge thing that we did for many, many years.”

LaCombe says fourth grade is a year he will always remember because of Perrin and the other teachers who listened to his dreams and made them happen. It’s inspiration that keeps him going today at TV6.

Perrin has now been teaching at Cherry Creek Elementary School. As she begins retirement, Perrin leaves advice for future teachers.

“Remember to always be flexible and have fun,” she said. “Teachers always have new things to learn all the time.”

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette area doctor, Jonathan Robertson will appear in court again on Monday, June 13.
Marquette area doctor back in court on Monday
The Ocean Navigator docks in Marquette, June 9, 2022.
Ocean Navigator makes inaugural visit to Marquette harbor
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan
FILE - Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, Wednesday,...
Michigan officer charged with murder in Lyoya shooting
Side of Highway M-35 in Palmer, Mich. near where Helen Kontio was last seen on May 9. The brown...
One month later: Marquette County woman still missing

Latest News

Andrew LaCombe & Cindy Perrin
Surprise! Celebrating the career of an influential Marquette teacher
The show surrounds themes of dealing with polar opposites.
Dickinson County Community Theatre opens new show
The live music series offers a new artist every Thursday.
Weekly live music series begins in Iron Mountain
Side of Highway M-35 in Palmer, Mich. near where Helen Kontio was last seen on May 9. The brown...
One month later: Marquette County woman still missing