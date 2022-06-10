Advertisement

Semi-truck turned over on Wright St. in Marquette Twp., road partially closed

A cement truck fell into a ditch while backing into a driveway on Wright Street.
A cement truck fell into a ditch while backing into a driveway on Wright Street.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A cement truck was backing into a driveway when it slipped into a ditch on Wright Street. No injuries have been reported.

Michigan State Police have confirmed that Wright Street is closed between Ontario Street and Commerce Drive.

Marquette Township Fire Department, Marquette County Sheriff and Michigan State Police are on the scene.

The Marquette County Sheriff will be releasing more information soon. Check back here for updates.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette area doctor, Jonathan Robertson will appear in court again on Monday, June 13.
Marquette area doctor back in court on Monday
The Ocean Navigator docks in Marquette, June 9, 2022.
Ocean Navigator makes inaugural visit to Marquette harbor
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan
Side of Highway M-35 in Palmer, Mich. near where Helen Kontio was last seen on May 9. The brown...
One month later: Marquette County woman still missing
FILE - Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, Wednesday,...
Michigan officer charged with murder in Lyoya shooting

Latest News

TV6's Kendall Bunch and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Friday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (06/10/2022)
Chief Ryan Grim says this upgrade will help officers better patrol the downtown city streets...
Marquette City Police introduces new electric bikes
Marquette Golf Club hosts fundraiser for Marquette County YMCA
Marquette Golf Club hosts second-annual fundraiser for Marquette County YMCA
MARESA members help get Bay Cliff's landscaping ready for campers.
MARESA helps Bay Cliff Health Camp clean grounds