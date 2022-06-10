Semi-truck turned over on Wright St. in Marquette Twp., road partially closed

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A cement truck was backing into a driveway when it slipped into a ditch on Wright Street. No injuries have been reported.

Michigan State Police have confirmed that Wright Street is closed between Ontario Street and Commerce Drive.

Marquette Township Fire Department, Marquette County Sheriff and Michigan State Police are on the scene.

The Marquette County Sheriff will be releasing more information soon. Check back here for updates.

