Rain chances this weekend with warm temps next week

Saturday will start off on the wet side with rain chances starting in the morning into the afternoon. Some areas could experience isolated thundershowers but won’t linger too long. As the rain chances die down in the evening, Sunday will be partly cloudy. Temps will be on the cooler side for Sunday but warmer temps will be on the way for next week. Warm, moist air will move in closer to Monday and Tuesday with temperatures rising into high 70s and low 80s by the mid week.

>Highs: Mid 60s near the shorelines; High 60s to Low 70s inland

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; rain moves in morning with chances of thundershowers in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 50s near the lakes; 60s inland

Sunday: Cooler air compared to Saturday; mostly cloudy

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Monday: Mostly to partly cloudy with isolated rain chances

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy conditions; chances of isolated showers

>Highs: Low 80s in the western counties; 70s elsewhere

Wednesday: Overcast with scattered showers and isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Isolated 80s out west; 70s in central and east

Thursday: Partly cloudy with showers early

>Highs: Upper 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.