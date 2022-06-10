Pleasant today then storms return this weekend

Another nice and sunny day is ahead. The jetstream still has an area of low pressure in Ontario, which will bring another disturbance into the Great Lakes this weekend leading to showers and thunderstorms across the area tomorrow. By next week a ridge builds in and it will bring unseasonably warm air to the region.

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated thundershower in the south this afternoon

>Highs: 60s along the Great Lakes, Upper 60s to low 70s inland

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

>Highs: 50s along Lake Superior, 60s inland

Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool

>Highs: 50s along the shorelines, 60s inland

Monday: Mostly to partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers

>Highs: Low 80s west, upper 70s east

Wednesday: Overcast with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 80s west, 70s east

Thursday: Partly cloudy with showers early

>Highs: Upper 70s

