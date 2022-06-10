Pine Mountain Music Festival returns June 13-22 in Crystal Falls, Houghton and Marquette
Upper Michigan Today episode 50 features 2 violinists from the traveling music festival
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the Ocean Navigator cruise ship is docked in Houghton, it’s the MDNR’s free fishing weekend and Pictured Rocks Days is making its return.
The Pine Mountain Music Festival is coming to your area for its 31st year. Danielle Simandl and Scott Flavin talk about upcoming events and concerts.
Visit Pine Mountain Music Festival’s website for more details on the events listed above.
Simandl and Flavin play a violin duet.
Plus, Honorary Yooper Steve Asplund shares his list of favorites in the U.P.
Host Elizabeth Peterson returns to UMT on Monday.
