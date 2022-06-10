Pine Mountain Music Festival returns June 13-22 in Crystal Falls, Houghton and Marquette

NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the Ocean Navigator cruise ship is docked in Houghton, it’s the MDNR’s free fishing weekend and Pictured Rocks Days is making its return.

Upper Michigan Today episode 50 news topics of the day/ Steve Asplund's last day as co-host.

The Pine Mountain Music Festival is coming to your area for its 31st year. Danielle Simandl and Scott Flavin talk about upcoming events and concerts.

The Pine Mountain Music Festival takes place at various venues, at various times and dates, across Crystal Falls, Marquette and Houghton.

Visit Pine Mountain Music Festival’s website for more details on the events listed above.

Simandl and Flavin play a violin duet.

Danielle Simandl and Scott Flavin play a violin duet for Upper Michigan Today.

Plus, Honorary Yooper Steve Asplund shares his list of favorites in the U.P.

It's Steve Asplund's last day as UMT co-host. He shares a list of his favorite things in the U.P.

Host Elizabeth Peterson returns to UMT on Monday.

Watch Upper Michigan Today Monday through Friday on FOX UP at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.