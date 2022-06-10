Ore Dock Brewing Co. hosts record show

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Looking for something to do with your old tapes and vinyl records?

Ore Dock Brewing Co. is hosting Geoff and Jon’s Pop-Up Record Show this weekend. Participants can buy, sell, and trade books, shirts, posters, and vinyl records.

The show is an opportunity for vinyl enthusiasts to enjoy music together.

“We’re always looking to meet new people who want to come and talk about something positive – something that’s easy to enjoy,” said Geoff Walker, record vendor. “Everybody likes music, right? So whether it’s ABBA or Zappa or anything in between, we’re interested in talking to you about what you like to listen to.”

The record show will continue at Ore Dock Brewing Co. Saturday and Sunday from noon until close.

