Negaunee woman granted temporary permit to care for injured owlet

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Negaunee woman is caring for a new feathered friend.

Alyssa O’Brien was hunting for mushrooms when she noticed a baby barred owl had fallen out of its nest. She rescued the raptor, and now has a temporary permit from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to house, hold, and feed the owlet. O’Brien contacted a raptor sanctuary in Interlochen that is willing to rehabilitate the owlet and release it into the wild.

She is now trying to find transportation for it since Interlochen is the nearest facility that has the appropriate IVs, wing care, and wound care it needs.

“There’s really nothing in our area. We do have a few mammal and songbird rehab facilities,” said O’Brien. “There’s a place in Portage, a couple of people locally, but otherwise, I was shocked. Not even the Soo has one for federally protected birds.”

If you or someone you know can safely transport the owlet to Interlochen, please contact Alyssa O’Brien here.

