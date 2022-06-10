Advertisement

Negaunee City Council approves brownfield plan for housing development

Site of the future housing development
Site of the future housing development(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee City Council approved a brownfield plan for a new housing development in the city. Thursday night the City Council met and unanimously approved the plan, proposed by the developer, Iron Ore Land Holdings LLC.

The land is on Maas Street and would be used to build 27 single-family, single-story units. City Manager Nate Heffron says this is good for the city and the county.

“Certainly this is a great move for Negaunee, we need housing, the county needs housing, right now even if we didn’t approve the brownfield and the developer didn’t do it, we are still collecting some money off it for taxes and it goes without saying that if you improve the property and build new houses it will collect more money in taxes,” Heffron said.

The timeline for the project is not known at this time. The council also approved plans for the city to have a social district this summer.

