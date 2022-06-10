More improvements to be made at other U.P. state parks

PORCUPINE MOUNTAINS, Mich. (WLUC) - While improvements have been made at Tahquamenon Falls and Porcupine Mountains, there is still plenty of work to do.

Multiple parks across the Upper Peninsula are going to have important updates. Department of Natural Resources Regional Field Planner (Parks & Recreation Division) Eric Cadeau explained some of what is to come.

“We’re also looking at targeting McClain State Park and rehabilitating the sewage lagoon at that facility,” said Cadeau. “We’re also proposing at Fort Wilkins Historic State Park. Those improvements also include a campground electrical system replacement.”

Most of these upcoming improvements would involve fixing up utilities and updating buildings on the premises.

All of these projects are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. The DNR is looking to invest $20,000,000 towards western U.P. parks and another $4-5,000,000 towards a couple of spots in the central part of the region.

“At Indian Lake State Park, we’re looking at replacing existing toilet shower buildings with two new ones,” Cadeau said. “In Palms Book State Park, we’re looking at rehabilitating the parking lot that supports that facility and the observation raft that so many people enjoy.”

As these improvements occur at park after park, Cadeau says one of the key goals is to exceed visitors’ expectations.

“The public should be able to arrive and see modern, highly-functioning facilities,” said Cadeau.

There are also facility and utility improvements the DNR is looking to make at Twin Lakes State Park and Lake Gogebic State Park. Cadeau said each project’s timetable will be coordinated carefully.

“We’re also cognizant of making sure our consultants and contractors that perform the work have the capacity to do so on these timelines,” Cadeau said.

Cadeau says construction will be planned to avoid disruptions to public use. The hope is to have all of the improvements complete by the end of 2026.

