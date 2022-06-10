Marquette City Police introduces new electric bikes

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This summer, the Marquette City Police Department will continue to cycle their way around the downtown area.

Electric bikes, or E-bikes, have been a common mode of transportation for patrol officers in the summer for several years. But now, the department has an upgrade to their wheels.

“We’ve had E-bikes since 2017. We had some fat (tire) E-bikes that we used to patrol,” said Chief Ryan Grim. “These are just a typical mountain bike with 29-inch wheels. They’re a Class 1, which means they’re pedal assist.”

With the help of a Walmart grant, the department has two new Class 1 mountain E-bikes from Down Wind Sports. They have a speedometer, an odometer, flashing lights, and a siren.

Grim says using bikes allows patrol officers to connect more with the public.

“We’re a big biking and tourist community, so it’s just nice to get my officers out, give them some fresh air, and get them pedaling around,” Grim said.

Trained officers use bikes to patrol downtown, as well as the paths and trails by Lakeshore Boulevard.

Grim says this method helps officers cover more area than just the city streets.

“These bikes get around in places that the patrol cars can’t get around. And even foot patrol has limitations, too,” said Grim. “Sometimes, these are a good option for that kind of enforcement investigations, too (like surveillance).”

The department reiterated that safety is its number one priority.

“If you see the officers out and about, engage with them. Talk with them, and if you have any questions, we’d like you to talk with the officers,” Grim said.

Grim hopes to get a couple more E-bikes sometime soon to help increase patrols on the bike paths and the downtown area.

