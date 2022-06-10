Advertisement

Marquette City Band plays first summer concert

The band has six concerts total planned until Aug.
Marquette City Band
Marquette City Band(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Band kicked off its summer concert series Thursday evening.

The band played in front of the Presque Isle band shell for hundreds who came out to see the first outdoor performance of the year. Marquette City Band Director Steve Grugin said the band cannot currently perform under the band shell because it is badly damaged.

Grugin explained the theme of Thursday’s performance.

“This is an Americana-themed concert, so we have got patriotic songs, music that is composed by American composers and just sort of has an American sound,” Grugin said.

The Marquette City Band has five more concerts planned this summer. The band’s concert next is planned for the Presque Isle Band Shell on June 23 at 7:30 p.m.

For more details on the Marquette City Band’s upcoming summer shows, visit its website by clicking here.

