MARESA helps Bay Cliff Health Camp clean grounds

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A UP educational agency helped a nonprofit camp get ready for its busy season.

On Friday, Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (MARESA) went to Bay Cliff Health Camp, a nonprofit therapy and wellness center in Big Bay for children with disabilities. The MARESA crew worked on-site to prepare Bay Cliff’s facilities for campers this summer. About 70 volunteers helped the camp paint, landscape, and clean up the grounds.

While helping the camp, it also gave MARESA members a change of scenery.

“It’s also an opportunity for the MARESA staff to come together and to feel good about volunteering and community service, and an opportunity for them to work side by side in a different sort of environment,” said Dr. Gregory Nyen, MARESA superintendent.

This is MARESA’s second annual community service day. Last year, they partnered with Teaching Family Homes to clean their grounds.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.