Lunch on the lawn at Escanaba Public Library continues all summer

Community members on the lawn at the Escanaba Public Library.
Community members on the lawn at the Escanaba Public Library.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Community members can gather all summer long for “Live on the Lawn at Lunch. The event started last year as a way for the library to provide entertainment for the community during the pandemic. Every other Thursday at 11:45 a.m. there will be a live band on the lawn in front of the Escanaba Public Library.

Food trucks will be on-site, or you can bring your own lunch. On Thursday, Bobaloon’s was selling food and the Madison band “Awake for Birds” performed.

“It’s just a great way to help people realize that the library is also a community hub, and we have something for everybody here,” said Jane Lynch, the library assistant at the Escanaba Public Library.

The event is made possible by the Friends of the Escanaba Library.

