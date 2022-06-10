Advertisement

Law enforcement faces staffing issues

Michigan State Police Gladstone Post.
Michigan State Police Gladstone Post.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Law enforcement agencies across the U.P. are seeing fewer qualified applicants as positions open.

“I’ve grown up with law enforcement. I’ve always known what I wanted to be at least since I was a very, very young child,” said Sgt. Patrick Janisse at the MSP Gladstone Post.

For Patrick Janisse – working for the Michigan State Police is a dream come true.

“I really can’t put it into words. It’s a very honoring experience to be able to serve members of your community,” said Sgt. Janisse.

Janisse has been with MSP for eight years. But right now, the MSP Gladstone Post only has 12 troopers. Normally, there are 20-25 troopers staffed.

“It means we are looking for more people and candidates at least to fill vacant positions,” said Sgt. Janisse.

Another training academy begins at the end of this month and MSP Gladstone expects to get three troopers. It’s not a problem unique to the Gladstone Post.

To help recruit more people, MSP is now allowing troopers to return to their hometowns, whereas before troopers would be sent to new communities.

Similarly, the Marquette County Sheriff says his department is down one-third of its road patrol.

“This is due to retirements and people leaving for other agencies,” said Greg Zyburt, the Marquette County Sheriff.

To make up for the lack of people, current deputies are working a lot of overtime.

“Safety is our primary goal, and we’ll continue to be out there when requested,” said Sheriff Zyburt.

There are currently three cadets in a training program at NMU.

“It takes approximately a year between the academy and the field training officer to get an officer on the road,” said Sheriff Zyburt.

To learn more about becoming an MSP trooper, click here or call MSP Gladstone at (906) 428-4412 for ride-along opportunities. You can also get updates from MSP on Twitter.

To learn more about the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office click here.

