Hope Starts Here Challenge returns in-person after 2 years

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The “Hope Starts Here Challenge” for the Upper Michigan Brain Tumor Center will return Saturday in-person with a new location.

For the first time, the charitable run will be starting at the back of the Superior Dome.

Back in person, after a two-year hiatus, the event consists of a series of eight races ranging from a leisure walk, a 5K, and even a half marathon.

The event this year has seen more engagement than previous virtual events.

“Going back to an in-person event has definitely increased our numbers,” said Ashley Cody, Incredible Bank Market Vice President. “This is probably one of our most successful years and our sponsors... I just want to give huge shoutout to all of them. Like I said, we are title sponsor, but without the rest of the sponsors we wouldn’t be able to do what we do to support the Upper Michigan Brain Tumor Center.”

Incredible Bank, the title sponsor of 10 years, hosted a pre-event expo Friday allowing pick up of running bibs, shirts, and overall registration for the races.

Registration will remain open until 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.