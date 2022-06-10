The Honorable Distillery aims to open this summer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Honorable Distillery (THD) on West Washington Street is getting closer to its grand opening.

THD will occupy the former Nordic Theater, which opened in 1936 and closed in 1994. Book World then took its place for many years, until Scott Anderson and Anne White bought the building under the Buffalo Dragon Investments LLC partnership in 2019.

“This started way back in 2019,” THD Co-Founder Scott Anderson said. “Anne had a bad day at work and I wasn’t having a great day at work.”

Anderson is from Denver, Colorado while White grew up in Marquette. Anderson received his Master of Science degree from the University of Colorado, while White also got a Master of Science from the University of Kansas. Each worked in the nuclear cleanup business until they had a change of heart.

“Anne said, ‘well, how about we just go open a distillery,’ and I said, ‘well, that sounds like a lot of work,’ then Anne said, ‘yeah, it is going to be a lot of work,’” Anderson exclaimed.

Anderson added that they faced some setbacks along the way amid the pandemic.

“We drew up the plans, did all of the specifications and then COVID came so we kind of had to hit the pause button,” Anderson said.

Three years after dropping everything to chase their dreams, construction is just months away from completion. Anderson emphasized that the goal is to keep THD’s styling close to the Nordic Theater’s original ‘streamline modern’ style.

“We appreciate the fact that this used to be a very historic building, a very historic theater and we want to try and recreate some of that,” Anderson said.

The tasting room will be in front of the building as you first walk in, then a staircase leads to an event room upstairs which leaves room for distillation space in the back. THD Lead Distiller Allyssa Bostick is the one in charge of distilling the liquor company’s gin.

“She is a gin master if you will,” Anderson said of Bostick.

Bostock explained the unique taste that THD’s gin will have.

“Our gin will feature a lot of locally foraged botanicals,” Bostick said. “I have always told people that it kind of tastes like walking from Wetmore to Little Presque. It has some spruce in there, some wintergreen, some sumac.”

THD will also make vodka, bourbon and rye whiskey. Anderson added that his goal is to eventually make THD single malt whiskey, emphasizing that it will rival some of the best Scotch.

“We can’t call it Scotch because Scotch whiskey refers to the stuff made in Scotland, but ours is going to be better than anything that is made in Scotland,” Anderson said.

Co-Founder Anne White added that THD plans to work with U.P. farms to source ingredients.

“We are working very hard to support Michigan agriculture,” White said. “We are also trying very hard to support U.P. agriculture. Any farmers that are out there, feel free to reach out to us on Facebook. We are already working with a local farmer from Skandia and he is going to be putting some seeds into the ground for us.”

White and Anderson do not have a set opening date, but each said that they hope to start welcoming customers later this summer.

“There have been some tough things that we have had to work through but we are very, very close to being done with construction,” Anderson said. “We had wanted to open by the end of June but that is not going to happen. I am not going to commit to opening in July either but we will open in the next several months.”

For more details on The Honorable Distillery, visit their website by clicking here or their Facebook page by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.