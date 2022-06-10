Advertisement

Fired Little Caesars Pizza employee shoots manager who wouldn’t rehire her, police say

Angel Kidd, 27, was arrested on a felonious assault charge.
Angel Kidd, 27, was arrested on a felonious assault charge.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – An employee recently fired from a Little Caesars Pizza tried to get her job back this week but ended up shooting and critically wounding the manager instead, court records show.

Police records show that 27-year-old Angel Kidd returned to the pizza business Tuesday night after being fired and requested her job back.

According to police, after Kidd was told she would not be rehired, she began fighting with the store manager in the parking lot. During the fight, Kidd pulled out a gun and shot the store manager in the leg, police said.

The manager was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition and underwent surgery, according to police.

Cincinnati police arrested Kidd on a felonious assault charge and booked her into the Hamilton County Justice Center on Thursday. She is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette area doctor, Jonathan Robertson will appear in court again on Monday, June 13.
Marquette area doctor back in court on Monday
The Ocean Navigator docks in Marquette, June 9, 2022.
Ocean Navigator makes inaugural visit to Marquette harbor
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan
Side of Highway M-35 in Palmer, Mich. near where Helen Kontio was last seen on May 9. The brown...
One month later: Marquette County woman still missing
FILE - Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, Wednesday,...
Michigan officer charged with murder in Lyoya shooting

Latest News

The chicken chain plans to announce more celebration deals as the month continues.
Popeyes to sell chicken for 59 cents in honor of 50th anniversary
Chief Ryan Grim says this upgrade will help officers better patrol the downtown city streets...
Marquette City Police introduces new electric bikes
As parents wait for a final decision on vaccines for this age group, a rollout plan is already...
Marathon US hearings to decide fate of COVID shots for kids under 5
FILE - A model of the new Air Force One design sits on a table during a meeting between...
Biden nixes Trump design for Air Force One over cost, delay