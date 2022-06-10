Advertisement

Duluth community, school district responds after student brings confederate flag to Denfeld

Denfeld High School
Denfeld High School(Alex Laitala KBJR 6)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DULUTH, MN -- Duluth Denfeld high schoolers staged a walkout Thursday after a student wore a confederate flag on campus.

According to Duluth School District leaders, the student displayed and wore the confederate flag, which is largely viewed as a symbol of slavery, racism and of white supremacy, in the commons area Thursday morning.

District leaders say that action went against their policy.

They say staff addressed the situation immediately and the student was disciplined based on guidance in their handbook. Although, district officials didn’t immediately shed light on what exactly that discipline included.

In an email Thursday, one Denfeld student told us the situation made many students feel uncomfortable, which is why they quickly organized the walkout.

District spokespeople say they worked with the Duluth branch of the NAACP in their response to the situation.

They also invited the group Men as Peacemakers to campus to hold healing circles with students.

Duluth school leaders say they’re committed to creating a respectful learning environment, free of any harassment or violence.

Read the Duluth School District’s entire statement, which they sent in a letter to Denfeld families and read over the P.A. system at school Thursday, below:

“Good afternoon, this is Mr. Tusken.

This morning, a student displayed and wore a Confederate Flag in the Commons before the school day started. When staff became aware, they immediately addressed the student and the situation, began an investigation and used the Student and Family Handbook policy as a guide. We have reached out and made the school district aware and the district is partnering with the Duluth Branch NAACP in our response.

Men As Peace Makers will be available for students this afternoon to hold healing circles for those who may need or want to participate in them.

We wanted to share this with you and will be sharing this information with your families as well so you understand how seriously this is being taken.

Our student handbook clearly states, “objectionable emblems, badges, symbols (including confederate flags & swastika’s), derogatory mascots, signs, words, objects or pictures on clothing or jewelry communicating a message that is racist, sexist, or otherwise derogatory to any group, evidence of gang membership or affiliation, or approves, advances, or provokes any form of religious, racial, or sexual harassment and/or violence against other individuals is not allowed.”

Denfeld High School and Duluth Public Schools are deeply committed to creating and maintaining a learning and working environment where all individuals are treated with respect and dignity. Every individual has the right to learn/work in an environment free of harassment and violence.

Each student has the right to attend school in a safe environment, free from fear, and gain an education as provided by law. The right to learn includes the right of classes to meet and carry on studies without interruptions, disruptions, or distractions, whether from inside or outside the classroom.

Students have the right to express opinions, take stands, and support causes, either publicly or privately, provided such expressions do not interfere with the rights of others or disrupt or distract from the atmosphere for learning in the school.”

