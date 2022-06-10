Advertisement

Concerts and comedy return to Gallery Coffee Co.

The Munising coffee shop will have its first summer performances in three years
The coffee shop is having its first summer lineup of comedy and musical performances in three years.(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Live entertainment is returning to a coffee shop in Munising.

Throughout the summer, local and regional musicians and bands will be performing at Gallery Coffee Co. on Friday and Saturday nights, with comedy acts performing on Thursday nights.

It is the first time since 2019 that Gallery Coffee is offering a lineup of live acts after a hiatus because of the pandemic. The concerts are open to all ages, while the comedy performances are for those 18 and older.

“It’s just to have that option to go out on a Friday night, or go out on a Saturday night, have a few drinks, and bring people together as a community,” said owner Ana Dolaskie. What better way to do that than through comedy, some laughter, and really good music.”

For more information on the other summer performances, visit the Gallery Coffee Co. Facebook page or gallerycoffeeco.com.

