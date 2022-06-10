Community theatre opens new show

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Community Theatre will host a chaotic yet funny play Friday.

the group is performing Neil Simon’s classic “The Odd Couple - Female Version.”

The show follows the two main characters named Olive Madison and Florence Unger who are polar opposites.

The actor who plays Olive Madison says the show has themes everyone will relate to.

“It’s all about adjusting to different points in your life,” Linda Carpenter said. “There’s a divorce that goes on, there are struggles between friendships, I think those things are just completely universally and just span all eras.”

Performances are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. as well as Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. The show is at the Braumart Theatre in downtown Iron Mountain.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.