Coast Guard: Oil spill closes shipping on St. Mary’s River

The Soo Locks and the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge over the St. Marys River between...
The Soo Locks and the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge over the St. Marys River between Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario and Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. View is looking east. 19 April 2010 (Source: US Army Corps of Engineers Digital Visual Library)(KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard says an oil spill has closed shipping traffic on the St. Mary’s River between Ontario and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The Coast Guard said Thursday that the 5,300-gallon spill came from Algoma Steel in Sault Sainte Marie, Ontario. The Coast Guard is asking all traffic to stay away from the affected area. It says the river is closed to shipping until further notice.

The 75-mile river connects lakes Superior and Huron and serves as part of the border between Michigan and Ontario. Algoma spokeswoman Brenda Stenta said in a statement that “the source of the spill has been safely contained.”

