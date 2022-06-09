Summer-style mix of sun and afternoon pop-up showers Friday

Overall mostly sunny skies in Upper Michigan Thursday afternoon, but with scattered cloud cover in the Central U.P. as a p.m. pop-up of showers and few thunderstorms emerge from a combined dose of daytime heating and converging winds (predominant northwest flow meeting southerly daytime breeze from Lake Michigan). Showers diminish in the evening as high pressure rebuilds in the U.P. -- the high will keep rain chances limited and sunny conditions maximized in the U.P. Friday. Then, a low pressure system from Hudson Bay dips down to the U.P. Saturday, bringing rain and continued cooling. Come Sunday, the low system leaves Upper Michigan, kicking off a warming trend in the region.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds with occasional showers central and east

>Highs: Upper 50s to 70s (warmer inland)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 70s (coolest near Lake Superior)

Sunday: Patchy a.m. fog otherwise mostly sunny

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and mild

>Highs: 70

Tuesday, Flag Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers; breezy and warm

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and chance of thunderstorms; windy and warm

>Highs: 80

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers; mild

>Highs: 70s

