Pleasant day with isolated showers

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
A small wave of energy is moving out of the area this morning. Today will be nice summer U.P. day. During the afternoon light lake breezes could trigger isolated thundershowers. Those will be short lived. The relatively quiet conditions continue into tomorrow. Another disturbance approaches for Saturday with more scattered showers. Summer (above normal) warmth returns next week with the jetstream bringing in an upper level ridge.

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated thundershowers in the afternoon

>Highs: 50s along Lake Superior, Upper 60s to low 70s inland, Low 60s along Lake Michigan

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s inland, 50s to 60s along the shorelines

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon scattered showers and thundershowers

>Highs: 50s along Lake Superior, Upper 60s to low 70s inland

Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy, warmer with evening showers

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with morning showers

>Highs: 80S West, 70s east

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

