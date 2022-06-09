Pleasant day with isolated showers
A small wave of energy is moving out of the area this morning. Today will be nice summer U.P. day. During the afternoon light lake breezes could trigger isolated thundershowers. Those will be short lived. The relatively quiet conditions continue into tomorrow. Another disturbance approaches for Saturday with more scattered showers. Summer (above normal) warmth returns next week with the jetstream bringing in an upper level ridge.
Today: Mostly sunny with isolated thundershowers in the afternoon
>Highs: 50s along Lake Superior, Upper 60s to low 70s inland, Low 60s along Lake Michigan
Friday: Mostly to partly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s inland, 50s to 60s along the shorelines
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon scattered showers and thundershowers
>Highs: 50s along Lake Superior, Upper 60s to low 70s inland
Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
Monday: Partly cloudy, warmer with evening showers
>Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with morning showers
>Highs: 80S West, 70s east
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers
>Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.