Ocean Navigator docks in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ocean Navigator cruise ship is in Marquette Thursday, docked at Mattson Lower Harbor Park.

The vessel is expected to bring passengers from across North America and Western Europe as they tour the Great Lakes. The Ocean Navigator’s visit to Marquette Thursday and Houghton Friday is part of a 16-day roundtrip itinerary departing from Chicago.

The Ocean Navigator cruise ship is in Marquette today, docked at Lower Harbor.

The cruise includes stops at destinations like Duluth, Green Bay, Holland, and Thunder Bay as the ship makes its way through three Great Lakes. Fares start at $6,299 per passenger.

The Ocean Navigator was built in 2001, but was recently refurbished in 2019. At 286′ in length, the ship is capable of transporting up to 202 guests plus a crew of up to 84.

Learn more about American Queen Voyages on its website.

