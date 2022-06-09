Michigan GOP candidate charged for role in Capitol riot
Ryan Kelley, one of five Republican candidates for Michigan governor, has been charged with a misdemeanor for his role in the 2021 postelection riot at the U.S. Capitol
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Ryan Kelley, one of five Republican candidates for Michigan governor, was charged with a misdemeanor Thursday for his role in the 2021 postelection riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Kelley was arrested in western Michigan and awaits a court hearing in Grand Rapids, FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider said.
There was no immediate comment from Kelley's campaign.
Kelley's participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection has been widely known. In a court document, federal investigators filed photos of him in a baseball cap worn backward, trying to rally the pro-Donald Trump crowd.
Kelley is one of five candidates on the Aug. 2 Republican primary ballot. The winner will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.