Advertisement

Marquette’s Range Bank to hold ‘Banking for Literacy’ fundraiser

Reading to children as young as six months can help develop their cognitive skills, Dr....
Reading to children as young as six months can help develop their cognitive skills, Dr. Harvison said.(KAIT 8)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Range Bank in Marquette is helping promote youth literacy with its annual fundraiser.

The Banking for Literacy fundraiser will consist of an online auction and an outdoor vendor fair for local artists and authors. Money raised through the event will go to the Marquette affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a program that mails a book to registered children under 5-year-old every month.

Range Bank staff say it’s especially important to promote youth literacy at this time.

“A lot of students are not going to be moving on to the fourth grade because of low literacy rates and this is national. This is a great way to combat that by getting books into the hands of children at their house,” Range Bank Marketing and PR Specialist Hanna Westra said.

The vendor fair takes place at Range Bank’s headquarters on Front Street in Marquette on Tuesday, June 14 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poses for a photo with a little fan in Green Bay.
Mom shares daughter’s joy of meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan
Marquette County Road 492 N & Forestville Rd. Intersection in Marquette Township
Marquette Township hears plans for new development, intersection bypass
The Ocean Navigator’s visit to Houghton is part of a 16-day roundtrip itinerary departing from...
Houghton welcomes American Queen Voyages to the Keweenaw
The Ocean Navigator docks in Marquette, June 9, 2022.
Ocean Navigator makes inaugural visit to Marquette harbor

Latest News

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States.
How to reduce your risk of skin cancer this summer
Marquette area doctor, Jonathan Robertson will appear in court again on Monday, June 13.
Marquette area doctor back in court on Monday
The Ocean Navigator docks in Marquette, June 9, 2022.
Ocean Navigator makes inaugural visit to Marquette harbor
Climate Corps plants a plant
Climate Corps begins planting project on Lakeshore Blvd