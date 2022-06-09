Marquette’s Range Bank to hold ‘Banking for Literacy’ fundraiser

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Range Bank in Marquette is helping promote youth literacy with its annual fundraiser.

The Banking for Literacy fundraiser will consist of an online auction and an outdoor vendor fair for local artists and authors. Money raised through the event will go to the Marquette affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a program that mails a book to registered children under 5-year-old every month.

Range Bank staff say it’s especially important to promote youth literacy at this time.

“A lot of students are not going to be moving on to the fourth grade because of low literacy rates and this is national. This is a great way to combat that by getting books into the hands of children at their house,” Range Bank Marketing and PR Specialist Hanna Westra said.

The vendor fair takes place at Range Bank’s headquarters on Front Street in Marquette on Tuesday, June 14 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

