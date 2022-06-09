Marquette Golf Club hosts second-annual fundraiser for Marquette YMCA

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette nonprofit hopes to raise $60,000 Thursday.

The Marquette Golf Club hosted a fundraiser for the David and Thu Brulé YMCA of Marquette County. 140 golfers played a five-man scramble on the Heritage Course.

All proceeds from the fundraiser go to the YMCA’s Strong Kids program scholarships.

“The good that comes out of our event is that those families that can’t afford to pay get scholarship help,” said Michele Butler, David and Thu Brulé YMCA of Marquette County board member. “That’s why we have our annual campaign every year to take care of our community. We like to say we’re building strong kids, strong families, and a stronger community.”

After the round, participants were treated to dinner and a silent auction.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.