Advertisement

Marquette Golf Club hosts second-annual fundraiser for Marquette YMCA

Golfer follows through
Golfer follows through(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette nonprofit hopes to raise $60,000 Thursday.

The Marquette Golf Club hosted a fundraiser for the David and Thu Brulé YMCA of Marquette County. 140 golfers played a five-man scramble on the Heritage Course.

All proceeds from the fundraiser go to the YMCA’s Strong Kids program scholarships.

“The good that comes out of our event is that those families that can’t afford to pay get scholarship help,” said Michele Butler, David and Thu Brulé YMCA of Marquette County board member. “That’s why we have our annual campaign every year to take care of our community. We like to say we’re building strong kids, strong families, and a stronger community.”

After the round, participants were treated to dinner and a silent auction.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poses for a photo with a little fan in Green Bay.
Mom shares daughter’s joy of meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store
Marquette County Road 492 N & Forestville Rd. Intersection in Marquette Township
Marquette Township hears plans for new development, intersection bypass
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan
The Ocean Navigator’s visit to Houghton is part of a 16-day roundtrip itinerary departing from...
Houghton welcomes American Queen Voyages to the Keweenaw
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Climate Corps plants a plant
Climate Corps begins planting project on Lakeshore Blvd
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan
The Ocean Navigator docks in Marquette, June 9, 2022.
Ocean Navigator docks in Marquette