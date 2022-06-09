Advertisement

Marquette City Band kicks off 2022 summer concert series

Stephen Grugin leads the band for its 136th year
(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Band is returning to Presque Isle. The group is set to perform their first concert of the summer today, June 9th at 7:30p.m. at the band shell. This summer marks the 136th year of performances for the band led by Stephen Grugin. Thursday’s performance will showcase a variety of “Americana” style music with songs such as American Flourish by R.W. Smith, or selections from Chicago by Ebb and Kander.

The concert is free of charge, but donations are appreciated. In the event of inclement weather the concert will be held in Reynolds Recital Hall on NMU’s campus. There will also be a livestream of the event on the Marquette City Bands Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poses for a photo with a little fan in Green Bay.
Mom shares daughter’s joy of meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store
Marquette County Road 492 N & Forestville Rd. Intersection in Marquette Township
Marquette Township hears initial plans for bypass for busy intersection
The Ocean Navigator’s visit to Houghton is part of a 16-day roundtrip itinerary departing from...
Houghton welcomes American Queen Voyages to the Keweenaw
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan
Public meetings to be held for Keweenaw Land Purchase

Latest News

Chassell's new fully-fledged Farmers Market enters its second week, with even more success then...
Chassell’s New Farmers Market enters its Second Week
Juneteenth is coming up next Sunday. Before the cultural celebration, a Marquette-based...
Marquette’s Social Justice For Us teaches history of Black hairstyles
The two-day event will feature bounce houses, live bands, vendor booths and free Pictured Rocks...
Pictured Rocks Days make its return this weekend
Director Gary McDowell made stops at Seeds & Sports Family Farm and Partridge Creek Farm.
MDARD visits family owned farms in Marquette County