Marquette City Band kicks off 2022 summer concert series

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Band is returning to Presque Isle. The group is set to perform their first concert of the summer today, June 9th at 7:30p.m. at the band shell. This summer marks the 136th year of performances for the band led by Stephen Grugin. Thursday’s performance will showcase a variety of “Americana” style music with songs such as American Flourish by R.W. Smith, or selections from Chicago by Ebb and Kander.

The concert is free of charge, but donations are appreciated. In the event of inclement weather the concert will be held in Reynolds Recital Hall on NMU’s campus. There will also be a livestream of the event on the Marquette City Bands Facebook page.

