Advertisement

Marquette area doctor back in court on Monday

Marquette area doctor, Jonathan Robertson will appear in court again on Monday, June 13.
Marquette area doctor, Jonathan Robertson will appear in court again on Monday, June 13.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Jonathan Robertson, a Marquette area doctor facing Criminal Sexual Conduct charges, will appear in Marquette County Circuit Court on Monday, June 13.

Robertson, who had offices in Marquette and Traverse City, was charged in 2018 following an investigation for allegedly prescribing narcotics in exchange for sexual favors. CSC-3 is a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

In September 2018, the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs served an order suspending Robertson’s medical license for allegations of Criminal Sexual Conduct.

The jury trial was originally scheduled for Oct. 28, 2019. There was a stipulation to adjourn the jury trial which ultimately got pushed back even further because of the pandemic.

Robertson is now facing:

  • 3 counts of criminal sexual conduct first degree during felony;
  • 2 counts criminal sexual conduct third degree force or coercion;
  • 1 count of delivery of controlled substance causing death;
  • 5 counts delivery/manufacture of controlled substance (narc/cocaine), less than 50 grams;
  • 1 count delivery/manufacture of controlled substance (schedule four drug and marijuana);
  • 2 counts of controlled substance possession less than 25 grams.

TV6 will be following the trial beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 13.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poses for a photo with a little fan in Green Bay.
Mom shares daughter’s joy of meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan
Marquette County Road 492 N & Forestville Rd. Intersection in Marquette Township
Marquette Township hears plans for new development, intersection bypass
The Ocean Navigator’s visit to Houghton is part of a 16-day roundtrip itinerary departing from...
Houghton welcomes American Queen Voyages to the Keweenaw
The Ocean Navigator docks in Marquette, June 9, 2022.
Ocean Navigator makes inaugural visit to Marquette harbor

Latest News

Reading to children as young as six months can help develop their cognitive skills, Dr....
Marquette’s Range Bank to hold ‘Banking for Literacy’ fundraiser
Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States.
How to reduce your risk of skin cancer this summer
The Ocean Navigator docks in Marquette, June 9, 2022.
Ocean Navigator makes inaugural visit to Marquette harbor
Climate Corps plants a plant
Climate Corps begins planting project on Lakeshore Blvd