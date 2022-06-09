Marquette area doctor back in court on Monday

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Jonathan Robertson, a Marquette area doctor facing Criminal Sexual Conduct charges, will appear in Marquette County Circuit Court on Monday, June 13.

Robertson, who had offices in Marquette and Traverse City, was charged in 2018 following an investigation for allegedly prescribing narcotics in exchange for sexual favors. CSC-3 is a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

In September 2018, the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs served an order suspending Robertson’s medical license for allegations of Criminal Sexual Conduct.

The jury trial was originally scheduled for Oct. 28, 2019. There was a stipulation to adjourn the jury trial which ultimately got pushed back even further because of the pandemic.

Robertson is now facing:

3 counts of criminal sexual conduct first degree during felony;

2 counts criminal sexual conduct third degree force or coercion;

1 count of delivery of controlled substance causing death;

5 counts delivery/manufacture of controlled substance (narc/cocaine), less than 50 grams;

1 count delivery/manufacture of controlled substance (schedule four drug and marijuana);

2 counts of controlled substance possession less than 25 grams.

TV6 will be following the trial beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 13.

