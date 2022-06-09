Advertisement

June is Men’s Health Month

Men's Health ribbon with graphic
Men's Health ribbon with graphic(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jun. 9, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dr. Jay Lonsway, a urologist at UPHS-Marquette, said there is a major need to raise awareness around the subject and encourage men to prioritize their health because men are not as likely as women to go to the doctor and take proactive measures to stay healthy.

Dr. Lonsway encourages men to go to the doctor! A provider will work with you to get necessary screenings, and vaccinations, and address any issues.

For help finding a primary doctor, click here or call your insurance provider.

