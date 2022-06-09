Join the Negaunee City Fire Department for Pioneer Days Fire Tournament
Upper Michigan Today episode 49
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... The Ocean Navigator is docked in Marquette’s Lower Harbor, the Marquette City Band prepares for its first summer concert tonight and Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park adds a new concession partner.
Also, the Negaunee City Fire Department is preparing for its annual Pioneer Days Firefighters Tournament.
Tia and Steve go head-to-head in a hose coupling and hose rolling competition.
Plus, they try out a viral TikTok hack.
