Join the Negaunee City Fire Department for Pioneer Days Fire Tournament

Upper Michigan Today episode 49
Tia and Steve are rolling hoses- a popular Fire Tournament activity.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... The Ocean Navigator is docked in Marquette’s Lower Harbor, the Marquette City Band prepares for its first summer concert tonight and Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park adds a new concession partner.

Upper Michigan Today news topics of the day.

Also, the Negaunee City Fire Department is preparing for its annual Pioneer Days Firefighters Tournament.

Brian Kurin of Negaunee City Fire Department talks about the upcoming Pioneer Days Firefighters Tournament.

Tia and Steve go head-to-head in a hose coupling and hose rolling competition.

Plus, they try out a viral TikTok hack.

Tia and Steve try the viral "healthy Coke" hack from TikTok.

Watch Upper Michigan Today Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.

