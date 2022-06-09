How to reduce your risk of skin cancer this summer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bright, sunny skies are something many people look forward to, but they also mean you might be at a higher risk of getting skin cancer.

Aspirus Keweenaw Dermatologist Tom Raisanen said there are three major types of skin cancer and the deadliest – melanoma – kills about 20 people every day.

“It’s the most deadly because of its potential for invasion deeper into the skin and ultimately spreading to other areas of the body,” Raisanen said.

Raisanen said prevention starts with wearing sunscreen, from an early age.

“Some exposures that are at those younger ages can have implications down the line where sun damage causing tans or sunburns, those are evidence of DNA damage within the skin,” Raisanen said.

Sunscreen should also be used on overcast days as there is still a potential for sun damage. And when you’re on the water, extra reflection means increased exposure. Skin cancer is personal for Delight Hill, a co-founder of the organization Just Believe.

The group raises awareness in memory of Hill’s daughter Jodi Ball, who died from stage four melanoma.

“We talk about using sunscreen, you should use broad-spectrum, spf30, water and sweat-resistant,” Hill Said.

Hill said along with sunscreen, you should also wear UV protective sunglasses and wide-brim hats.

“Also use an umbrella if there is no shade and then we talk about using long-sleeved shirts in case you aren’t near the shade or unable to reapply sunscreen,” said Hill.

Some people are more prone to developing skin cancer.

“People with the highest frequency of skin cancers are those with fair skin, light eyes, and hair. it’s much easier for them to see sun damage and have it accumulate quicker,” Raisanen said

If you notice any unusual skin developments this summer make sure to consult your doctor.

