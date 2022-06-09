High gas prices become a problem for UP First Responders

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas prices continue to climb, and are affecting everyone across the U.P., including our first responders.

They are paying more to get to emergencies.

The Village of L’Anse is doing its best to handle costs for volunteer firefighters, but there’s concern about the trade-off.

“As costs increase over time, it will later on probably likely mean taking a look at where we are with our budget towards the end of the budget cycle,” said L’Anse Village Manager Robert LaFave. “And that might mean we don’t make some purchases of some additional equipment.”

This also extends into other departments, including snow removal.

“This is going to increase costs not just in our operations within the fire department, but also with our police department and the DPW crew,” continued LaFave. “We’ve got snow plowing that we’ll eventually have to do.

The paramedics of Mercy EMS outside of Calumet are also feeling the strain on their budgets.

They travel thousands of miles a year carrying patients. It is also affecting their ability to ship in medical supplies.

“Because of the gas prices for the shipping and things like that, rates have gone up on merchandise that we need,” said Mercy EMS Paramedic Patrick Boberg.

Some departments are able to curb gas usage. Marquette County patrol cars are strategically placed to prevent gas over-use.

The County Sheriff’s Office has planned for this for a few months now.

“Back in February, watching prices slowly go up, we kind of anticipated this was going to happen,” said Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt. “So we had put a 100-mile limit on the mileage they put on the car.”

Though, all three departments say that high gas prices won’t stop them from responding to an emergency.

