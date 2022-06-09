Advertisement

Feeding America mobile food pantry coming to Silver Creek Church

Taking the church to the community
(WLUC)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are coming together with the Feeding America mobile food pantry Thursday, June 9th. Distribution teams will begin giving out supplies at 10 a.m. and will do so while supplies last, or until noon. This is a drive-thru event, and directions will be given out by parking lot attendants upon arrival.

It is requested that all guests remain in their vehicles, and have proper space prepared in the trunk or back seat, so distribution teams can load supplies directly into vehicles. Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are located at 219 Silver Creek Road in Harvey.

