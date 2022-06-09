Advertisement

Climate Corps begins planting project on Lakeshore Blvd

Climate Corps plants a plant
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The restoration on Lakeshore Blvd continued Thursday.

Climate Corps of Marquette County is planting small perennials, shrubs, large trees, and beach grass on Lakeshore Blvd between Wright St. and Pine St. Everything planted will be a species native to the region.

The project is going to protect the beach from erosion and pollution.

“The shoreline is very susceptible to the lake coming in and washing some of that away, so we have a lot of marshland species that are on the Lakeshore side that are going to be catching a lot of rainfall and being a barrier to that pollution going straight into our lake,” said Becca Fitch, Climate Corps crew leader.

The planting project is expected to be finished by the end of next week.

