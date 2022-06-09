Advertisement

Chassell’s New Farmers Market enters its Second Week

Over 47 members are set to participate all summer long
Chassell's new fully-fledged Farmers Market enters its second week, with even more success then the previous week.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Chassell, Mich. (WLUC) - Chassell’s new Farmers market continues to thrive into its second week.

It is operating as an independent market away from the farmers market collaboration in other townships like Houghton and Calumet.

It already has 47 dedicated members participating with its vendors, including musical instruments and used books.

And as the summer goes on, it has the potential to grow even more.

”Over the summer we’ll have more and more veggies and fruits,” said Market Organizers Mariah Goodall and James Niemela. “And there’s lots of eggs here, bakery, crafts, soaps, and all kinds of things. And every week, we add more and more.”

The organizers would like to thank all the community members that have made the market such a success.

The market is open Wednesdays from 4 pm to 7 pm at Chassell’s Centennial Park pavilion throughout the summer.

