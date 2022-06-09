Advertisement

Becoming a therapy pet through Superiorland Pet Partners

Superiorland Pet Partners certifies 8 different animals to be therapy pets
River, a therapy dog, on the TV6 Morning News.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can turn your furry friend into a community pet partner.

Superiorland Pet Partners certifies 8 different animals to be therapy pets.

Patty Cornish and Laurie LeSage explain what the non-profit organization does, and what a therapy pet is.

Superiorland Pet Partners explains what it takes to become a therapy pet.

LaSage dives deeper into being a therapy pet handler and Cornish details the testing process, plus explains the key differences between therapy pets, emotional support animals, and service dogs.

Patty Cornish, Laurie LeSage, and River share how to register your dog as a therapy pet with Superiorland Pet Partners.

You can visit petpartners.org to learn more about the program and to take an online handler course.

Superiorland Pet Partners offers in-person handler classes four times a year. The next class is scheduled for Aug. 20 in the Keweenaw.

For more information pertaining to therapy dogs and how they differ from ESAs and service dogs: Therapy Dog Information | ADA Assistance Dog Registry.

