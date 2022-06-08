Women’s Center kicks off Nifty 250 campaign

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Women’s Center kicked off its Nifty 250 campaign. The Nifty 250, formerly known as 100 good men, is one of two fundraising events the Women’s Center hosts; it runs now until July 6.

Drifa Brewing hosting the event Wednesday night with live music, Dia De Los Tacos, and a chance to win tickets to either Disney theme park. Staff at the Women’s Center say there’s a reason they chose the number 250.

“It takes $250 to house a family at the Harbor House, which is the safe house, so we’re looking for 250 nifty people to donate $250,” said Andrea Numikoski, Women’s Center Development Director.

Funds raised during the event will support the Women’s Center’s programs and day-to-day operations. To donate to the Nifty 250 campaign, click here.

