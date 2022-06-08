Advertisement

Women’s Center kicks off Nifty 250 campaign

Crowd at the Nifty 250 campaign kickoff
Crowd at the Nifty 250 campaign kickoff(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Women’s Center kicked off its Nifty 250 campaign. The Nifty 250, formerly known as 100 good men, is one of two fundraising events the Women’s Center hosts; it runs now until July 6.

Drifa Brewing hosting the event Wednesday night with live music, Dia De Los Tacos, and a chance to win tickets to either Disney theme park. Staff at the Women’s Center say there’s a reason they chose the number 250.

“It takes $250 to house a family at the Harbor House, which is the safe house, so we’re looking for 250 nifty people to donate $250,” said Andrea Numikoski, Women’s Center Development Director.

Funds raised during the event will support the Women’s Center’s programs and day-to-day operations. To donate to the Nifty 250 campaign, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 70-year-long journey to find lost love ended with a reunion for a Korean War veteran from Iowa.
WATCH: Korean vet reunites with first love after nearly 70 years of searching
The Iron Mountain City Council
Iron Mountain Council to reevaluate livestock ordinance
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poses for a photo with a little fan in Green Bay.
Mom shares daughter’s joy of meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store
Menominee River fish poaching investigation concludes with 29 citations
Marquette County Road 492 N & Forestville Rd. Intersection in Marquette Township
Marquette Township hears initial plans for bypass for busy intersection

Latest News

Director Gary McDowell made stops at Seeds & Sports Family Farm and Partridge Creek Farm.
MDARD visits family owned farms in Marquette County
Last week, Governor Whitmer tasked the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity to...
State Department holds first meeting on workplace mental health
Wednesday afternoon showers and thunderstorms in Upper Michigan to dissipate during the...
TV6 Weather on Demand - Wednesday, 06/08/2022
Seeds & Spores Family Farm in Chocolay Township
MDARD visits family owned farms in Marquette County
A Keweenaw meeting about an upcoming land sale provides the latest updates.
Keweenaw land deal meetings give updates