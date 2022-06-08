Wednesday PM showers, t’storms to diminish early Thursday

Dynamic combination of a Central Plains system and daytime heating results in scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon until late evening. Some storms can produce gusty winds over 25 mph, small hail and local, brief downpours.

High pressure rebuilds to keep rain chances limited and sunny conditions maximized in the U.P. Thursday and Friday. Then, a low pressure system from Hudson Bay dips down to the U.P. Saturday, bringing rain and continued cooling. Then on Sunday, the low system leaves Upper Michigan, kicking off a warming trend in the region.

Thursday & Friday: Mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers; cool and breezy north winds

>Highs: 50s to Lower 70s (coolest near Lake Superior)

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers; windy and warm

>Highs: 70s to Mid 80s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers; windy and warm

>Highs: Mid 70s to Mid 80s

