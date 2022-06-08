Ways to have fun with family without breaking the bank

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - High gas prices and inflation may be driving you and your family to seek affordable summer fun close to home.

Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum Executive Director Nheena Weyer Ittner says staying close to home this summer doesn’t mean you’re missing out.

“We all live in this community, but I am willing to bet we don’t even know all this community offers us. The Upper Peninsula is an amazing place with treasures under every rock practically,” Ittner said.

While there are free beaches, trails and parks across the U.P., Peter White Public Library Youth Services Librarian Sarah Rehborg says lots of families are looking for affordable fun indoors.

“For the last several years, in fact, people are very much looking for local things they can do that don’t cost extra money,” Rehbord said. “They are not paying money to travel someplace, it’s a rainy day and needs somewhere to go they can come here at no charge.”

Rehborg says going to events as a family helps more than your wallet.

“Activities that a whole family can do together, or even activities for the kids to come but the parents are able to sit and maybe pick up a book for themselves or take a little break while their children are doing a program. Those are all just really important to our mental health,” Rehborg said.

Ittner says even though times may be hard, fun should not have a price tag.

“The Children’s Museum will never turn a family away and we are all struggling. You can come to the Children’s Museum and if you need to come in for free, we will let you come in for free,” Ittner said.

Remember another way to cut costs on a staycation or vacation is by packing extra food and water to avoid paying more at restaurants. If you are interested in attending any of the summer programs for the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum or Peter White Public Library visit their websites to learn more.

