Volunteers organize Fire Hydrant Painting event in Hancock

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The community of Hancock came together to lend the local fire department a hand.

Hancock City Hall staff members organized a fire hydrant painting event on Tuesday. Community members and their families came out to take paint kits from the city hall and paint assigned fire hydrants across the town.

”We’re trying to give them a hand and tell them how much we appreciate what they do for our community,” said Hancock City Council Member John Haeussler. “And if it just something as simple as coming and putting some red paint on things, boy, that’s an easy way to help out people who do so many good things in our community.”

A barbecue followed the painting at the Hancock Fire Department with the meal prepared by the firefighters themselves.

