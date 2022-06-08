U.P. Michigan Works! focuses on summer jobs for youth

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Hanna Duckwall, Talent Services Director for UPMW!, said the group works with other partners, programs and school districts to help find teens jobs.

She said through working students gain experience and knowledge that they can apply to their next job or their future career.

If you are interested in our programs and services, please call your local Michigan Works! at 1-800-285-9675, text at 906-629-1976.

Click here for more information about UPMW!

